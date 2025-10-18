The Fargate: Opening date for new £1m pub in converted old bank in Sheffield city centre
The Fargate, by Thornbridge & Co, is set to open its doors at noon on Wednesday, October 22, the company has announced.
It will be the second of two big new pubs in the city centre after Euro beer hall Kapital opened on Wellington Street in June.
It follows the Wetherspoons’ tradition of revamping heritage buildings including Sheffield Water Works, The Francis Newton, The Benjamin Huntsman, The Banker’s Draft and The Rawson Spring in Hillsborough.
Thornbridge & Co says The Fargate brings together the ‘storied elegance of the former Yorkshire Bank’ with an interior that gives the impression of being more than 100 years old.
The venue will also have a big impact on pedestrianised Fargate, with a ‘large licensed outdoor area, capable of hosting up to 250 guests’, Sheffield City Council says.
Inside, The Fargate will have dark polished wood, leather seats, herringbone floors, brass accents, chandeliers and artwork, the company says.
It will also have a ‘striking horseshoe bar’ serving 10 cask ales, half of them Thornbridge, and 16 draft beer lines.
The ground floor has screened booths, a snug, banquette seating and full-height glazing at the front, ‘offering a light and inviting space’.
The first floor will have a ‘brighter, more contemporary setting’ the firm says, reclaimed timber walls, decorated ceilings, original architectural details and a pizza kitchen with a corner oven.
It promises to be a good spot to ‘enjoy a pizza and a pint while people-watching in the heart of the city’.
Thornbridge & Co is a joint venture between Thornbridge Brewery in Bakewell and York-based Pivovar.
Jamie Hawksworth, of Thornbridge & Co, said: “The Fargate is on track to become a defining feature of Sheffield’s pub scene, thanks to a large investment in its unique design. We’re delighted to help shape the vibrant new era of the city centre.”
Simon Webster, CEO and co-founder of Thornbridge, added: “We’re eager to open our doors to the people of Sheffield and contribute to the continued growth and character of the area.”