The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) annually release their famous ‘Good Beer Guide’, a breakdown of some of the best pubs in the country for real ale drinkers.

And while its release celebrates the brilliance of British pubs, the charity have taken the opportunity to call for help to keep the hospitality sector going.

Describing this as a ‘make-or-break moment’, they have explained that 149 breweries closed over the last year, while only 71 new ones opened.

Meanwhile 36 pubs in last year’s guide have shut down since its publication.

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Chairman, said: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor. It’s time for the government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British Pub. Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers onto bars and allow pubs to thrive.

“Each edition of the Good Beer Guide is a collectible snapshot of beer and pub culture that year. This year’s guide is a testament to the remarkable resilience of publicans, continuing to achieve excellence and choice for consumers despite a backdrop of sky-high tax bills and a lack of action from government. The Chancellor needs to use the upcoming Budget to slash the tax burden on pubs, including VAT, duty and National Insurance contributions.”

The Star got to preview this year’s selections, and so we’ve taken the opportunity to celebrate Sheffield city centre’s top pubs.

Find out which made the list below.

1 . Sheffield Tap Originally the railway station's first-class lounge, this pub has earned numerous accolades since its opening in 2009, becoming one of the top spots for those travelling to the city. It offers nine changing beers sourced from breweries across the country. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Two and Six Micropub One of the newest additions to make the list, this micropub on Snig Hill only opened in 2023 but has nevertheless made an impression. With a selection of four changing beers, and its location only a stone's throw away from the Castle Square tram stop, this pub is must-visit spot. | NW Photo Sales

3 . Dog and Partridge This city centre pub has been a beloved spot for decades. With a cosy interior and selection of four changing ale pumps, there's no wonder it was recommended by the nation's favourite real ale lovers. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Rutland Arms It's not just the selection of ales that makes this pub special, with a vibrant interiors, electric energy and freshly made food, it's become one of the favourite spots for people travelling to and from the city centre. | Google Maps Photo Sales