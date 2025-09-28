The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) annually release their famous ‘Good Beer Guide’, a breakdown of some of the best pubs in the country for real ale drinkers.
And while its release celebrates the brilliance of British pubs, the charity have taken the opportunity to call for help to keep the hospitality sector going.
Describing this as a ‘make-or-break moment’, they have explained that 149 breweries closed over the last year, while only 71 new ones opened.
Meanwhile 36 pubs in last year’s guide have shut down since its publication.
Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA Chairman, said: “This really is a make-or-break Budget for the Chancellor. It’s time for the government to decide if they’re pro pubs and independent brewers, or if they are going to reign over the demise of the Great British Pub. Consumers want decisive action to get independent beers onto bars and allow pubs to thrive.
“Each edition of the Good Beer Guide is a collectible snapshot of beer and pub culture that year. This year’s guide is a testament to the remarkable resilience of publicans, continuing to achieve excellence and choice for consumers despite a backdrop of sky-high tax bills and a lack of action from government. The Chancellor needs to use the upcoming Budget to slash the tax burden on pubs, including VAT, duty and National Insurance contributions.”
The Star got to preview this year’s selections, and so we’ve taken the opportunity to celebrate Sheffield city centre’s top pubs.
Find out which made the list below.