A cocktail bar on one of Sheffield’s trendiest streets could become a restaurant if new plans receive the council’s stamp of approval.

Ecclesall Road has established itself as one of the city’s premiere food and drink scenes, brimming with unique and vibrant establishments from cafes to pubs.

However, one such business recently closed, with developers now preparing to convert the empty premises into a new restaurant.

According to planning documents shared with Sheffield City Council, Bar Lujo ceased operations in August this year.

The cocktail bar offered a variety of events including karaoke and ‘bottomless Fridays’, and worked to capitalise on the local student population with freshers’ week offers in 2024.

They have been inactive on social media since March this year, however had previously garnered 4,465 followers on Instagram.

Plans submitted in September show how this new restaurant in the now vacant unit - which is referred to as ‘Aura Bar Grill’ in documents - will make minimal changes to the current seating arrangements however sets out the addition of a new extraction unit onto the roof.

One local has already voiced their support for the plans, writing: “The previous bar has been empty for some time. Bringing a new, well-run restaurant to this location would breathe life back into the area, improve the look of the building, and create a welcoming space for both residents and visitors.

“As a neighbour, I believe this development would: help reduce the number of empty or rundown properties on the road, sttract more foot traffic and business to the area, supporting other local shops and services [and] improve the overall vibrancy of the street, particularly in the evenings.

“In my view, this proposal represents a positive investment in our community and will contribute to the long-term vitality of our neighbourhood.

“I therefore strongly support this planning application”

The council’s planning board are set to make a decision by October 30.