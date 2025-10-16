The Old Queens Head: Incredible 550-year survival story of much-loved Sheffield pub

Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:02 BST

This ancient building, which reportedly dates back to 1475, has survived centuries of change, from a time when it is believed to have been a banqueting hall for parties from Sheffield Castle hunting wildfowl in nearby ponds.

Today Sheffield’s oldest residential building is surrounded by modern buildings which only serve to highlight its great age.

Over the last five years office blocks have gone up yards away, their perfectly straight lines highlighting the sag and slouch of the pub’s timber frame.

Yet on it goes, still proudly providing a service to the city.

Here’s the story of the Old Queens Head.

The timber-framed building at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It is having periodic maintenance work.

1. A survivor

The timber-framed building at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It is having periodic maintenance work. | nw Photo: dw

The timber-framed building at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It is pictured here in August 1978.

2. 1475

The timber-framed building at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It is pictured here in August 1978. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The earliest known record of the building is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of George Talbot, 6th Earl of Shrewsbury. It was then called "The hawle at the Poandes" or "Hall in the Ponds". Picture from 1983 when it stood alone on Pond Hill, with Park Hill flats visible behind.

3. Standing alone

The earliest known record of the building is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of George Talbot, 6th Earl of Shrewsbury. It was then called "The hawle at the Poandes" or "Hall in the Ponds". Picture from 1983 when it stood alone on Pond Hill, with Park Hill flats visible behind. Photo: .

It may have been a banqueting hall for parties hunting wildfowl in nearby ponds that formed where the Porter Brook meets the River Sheaf. It is Sheffield's oldest residential building and is today dwarfed by a new office block, seen here under construction in 2023.

4. Dwarfed

It may have been a banqueting hall for parties hunting wildfowl in nearby ponds that formed where the Porter Brook meets the River Sheaf. It is Sheffield's oldest residential building and is today dwarfed by a new office block, seen here under construction in 2023. Photo: Dean Atkins

