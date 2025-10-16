Today Sheffield’s oldest residential building is surrounded by modern buildings which only serve to highlight its great age.
Over the last five years office blocks have gone up yards away, their perfectly straight lines highlighting the sag and slouch of the pub’s timber frame.
Yet on it goes, still proudly providing a service to the city.
Here’s the story of the Old Queens Head.
1. A survivor
The timber-framed building at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It is having periodic maintenance work. | nw Photo: dw
2. 1475
The timber-framed building at 40 Pond Hill reportedly dates back to 1475. It is pictured here in August 1978. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Standing alone
The earliest known record of the building is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of George Talbot, 6th Earl of Shrewsbury. It was then called "The hawle at the Poandes" or "Hall in the Ponds".
Picture from 1983 when it stood alone on Pond Hill, with Park Hill flats visible behind. Photo: .
4. Dwarfed
It may have been a banqueting hall for parties hunting wildfowl in nearby ponds that formed where the Porter Brook meets the River Sheaf.
It is Sheffield's oldest residential building and is today dwarfed by a new office block, seen here under construction in 2023. Photo: Dean Atkins