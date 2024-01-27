UK's Top 100 Restaurants: 'Superior' Sheffield restaurant Bench makes SquareMeal's 2024 list of best places
The bistro-style restaurant and cocktail bar in Nether Edge was the only place in South Yorkshire to make the list
and live on Freeview channel 276
An acclaimed Sheffield restaurant has won a fresh accolade - being named among the 100 best in the UK.
Bench, on Nether Edge Road in Nether Edge, made SquareMeal's list of the UK's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024, which was revealed this week.
It was in 67th place on the list, with SquareMeal praising the selection of small plates and natural wines which it said were delivered with 'superior skill and judgement'.
Bench, which was opened in 2020 by Jack Wakelin and chef Tom 'Ronnie' Aronica, has previously been named as one of the country's top 50 cocktail bars and also made OpenTable's list of the top 100 UK restaurants, based on diners' reviews, last year. Bench said it was 'absolutely' delighted to be included in SquareMeal's latest list.
It was the only restaurant in the whole of South Yorkshire to make SquareMeal's top 100 UK restaurants. There were six other restaurants located elsewhere in Yorkshire on the list, including Myse in Hovingham, North Yorkshire, which took fifth place.
SquareMeal's full description of Bench stated: "Neighbourhood small plates restaurants are two a penny. Bench is not.
"Breaking the divide between bar and kitchen, Bench delivers small plates and natural wines with superior skill and judgement to create a relaxed communal dining experience." SquareMeal produced separate top 100 lists for restaurants in London and those elsewhere in the UK. The top-rated restaurant outside of London was Pine, in East Wallhouses, Northumberland, an old cattle barn transformed into what SquareMeal called a 'truly transcendent destination restaurant'.