An acclaimed Sheffield restaurant has won a fresh accolade - being named among the 100 best in the UK.

Bench, on Nether Edge Road in Nether Edge, made SquareMeal's list of the UK's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024, which was revealed this week.

Bench, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, has been named among the UK's top 100 restaurants for 2024 by SquareMeal

It was in 67th place on the list, with SquareMeal praising the selection of small plates and natural wines which it said were delivered with 'superior skill and judgement'.

Bench, which was opened in 2020 by Jack Wakelin and chef Tom 'Ronnie' Aronica, has previously been named as one of the country's top 50 cocktail bars and also made OpenTable's list of the top 100 UK restaurants, based on diners' reviews, last year. Bench said it was 'absolutely' delighted to be included in SquareMeal's latest list.

It was the only restaurant in the whole of South Yorkshire to make SquareMeal's top 100 UK restaurants. There were six other restaurants located elsewhere in Yorkshire on the list, including Myse in Hovingham, North Yorkshire, which took fifth place.

SquareMeal's full description of Bench stated: "Neighbourhood small plates restaurants are two a penny. Bench is not.

