Two cocktail bars in Sheffield have been named among the 50 best in the UK.

Public, in the city centre, and Bench, in Nether Edge, both made it onto the drink maker Franklin & Sons' prestigious Top 50 Cocktail Bars list for 2024, announced on Tuesday, February 6.

'Stylish' Bench praised for great drinks and 'spectacular' food

Owners Jack Wakelin and Tom 'Ronnie' Aronica outside Bench, on Nether Edge Road, in Nether Edge, Sheffield. It has been named as one of the top 50 cocktail bars in the UK.

Bench, on Nether Edge Road, which was opened in 2020 by Jack Wakelin and chef Tom Aronica, climbed one place from last year's list to claim 49th spot.

Judges praised the 'stylish' venue where they noted 'boundaries between bar and kitchen are dissolved'.

Their favourite cocktails there included the Spritz, made using Isle of Wight tomatoes, white chocolate, lovage, Cattarato and Soda.

They also complimented the 'spectacular' food menu at Bench, which was recently named among the UK's top 100 restaurants, praising the 'affordable eats' made with seasonal ingredients.

Jack and Tom recently teamed up again to open the Pearl at Park Hill bar, which was shortlisted for the Top 50 Cocktail Bars 'One to Watch' award, but just missed out.

Public hailed as a 'tiny haven'

Public, on Surrey Street, in Sheffield city centre, is one of two cocktail bars in the city to be named among the best 50 in the UK

Public, located in the old gents' toilets beneath Sheffield's Victorian town hall, on Surrey Street, fell three places from 39th to 42nd.

Judges called it a 'tiny haven for drinkers of fine liquids', which they said offers an 'exceptional experience'. Their favourite cocktails of the past included the 159 Norfolk Street, named after the address of the first Thorntons chocolate shop and made using white chocolate washed Tanqueray, Cocchi Americano, Fino sherry and rose water.

They also praised the 'excellent' food menu, which they said was particularly impressive given the size of the venue and its kitchen.

Schofield's Bar in Manchester topped the list of the UK's best cocktail bars. It was one of four bars in Manchester to make the top 50.