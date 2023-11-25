The Nether Edge restaurant has an average rating of 4.8 out of five

A restaurant in Sheffield has been named as one of the 100 best in the UK, as voted for by diners.

Bench, on Nether Edge Road, in Nether Edge, made the list of the top 100 restaurants in the UK for 2023 published by OpenTable, the online restaurant-reservation service company.

The list was compiled using more than 1.2 million OpenTable diner reviews and other statistics, including the percentage of advance bookings.

Bench describes itself as a 'neighbourhood hangout with communal bistro-style dining serving seasonal dishes alongside cocktails, natural wine and beer'. It is also a wine shop. It has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five from more than 330 OpenTable reviews.

One diner praised the 'inventive and delicious menu of small/sharing plates, accompanied by some excellent cocktails and wines by the glass', while another first-time visitor wrote 'wow it was worth the hype'.

Bench was opened in 2020 by Jack Wakelin and chef Tom 'Ronnie; Aronica. It has received numerous accolades, including being named as one of the 50 best cocktail bars in the UK.