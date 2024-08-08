Sheffield pubs: New Barrack Tavern, Hillsborough, reclaims CAMRA Pub of the Year

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 8th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A historic pub which claims to offer the most cider in Sheffield has won a top award.

The New Barrack Tavern, on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, reclaimed the title of Sheffield Cider Pub of the Year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kevin Thompson, Sheffield CAMRA press officer and social secretary, said: “The pub rightfully was awarded the title with an array of 15 ciders, now housed in the converted kitchen, more than any other pub in the city.”

Stephanie Woods, centre, of New Barrack Tavern, with Christine Jane, CAMRA Yorkshire regional director for cider, and Kevin Thomspon, Sheffield CAMRA press officer and social secretary.Stephanie Woods, centre, of New Barrack Tavern, with Christine Jane, CAMRA Yorkshire regional director for cider, and Kevin Thomspon, Sheffield CAMRA press officer and social secretary.
Stephanie Woods, centre, of New Barrack Tavern, with Christine Jane, CAMRA Yorkshire regional director for cider, and Kevin Thomspon, Sheffield CAMRA press officer and social secretary. | CAMRA

The pub is a 1936 rebuild of the old barracks pub of the 19th century. It still retains a Gilmours-branded doorstep, terrazzo floor and original curved bar. 

The old rear yard has been converted to an outside area and stage for events. The pub also hosts many local groups including Morris Dancers and folk musicians. 

Related topics:PubsHillsboroughSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice