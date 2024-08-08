Sheffield pubs: New Barrack Tavern, Hillsborough, reclaims CAMRA Pub of the Year
The New Barrack Tavern, on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, reclaimed the title of Sheffield Cider Pub of the Year.
Kevin Thompson, Sheffield CAMRA press officer and social secretary, said: “The pub rightfully was awarded the title with an array of 15 ciders, now housed in the converted kitchen, more than any other pub in the city.”
The pub is a 1936 rebuild of the old barracks pub of the 19th century. It still retains a Gilmours-branded doorstep, terrazzo floor and original curved bar.
The old rear yard has been converted to an outside area and stage for events. The pub also hosts many local groups including Morris Dancers and folk musicians.
