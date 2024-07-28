Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pub which was rescued from dereliction has been hailed the best in Sheffield by real ale fans.

The Blake Hotel on Blake Street towered over rivals to win CAMRA’s Pub of the Year prize for North Sheffield.

Judges praised its range of seven cask ales and large choice of single malts and rums for the spirits connoisseur. They also liked the beer garden.

Staff at the Blake Hotel receive the Pub of the Year (North) prize | CAMRA

The pub was boarded before being revived in 2009 when the cellar was dug out, the floor relaid and the decor revived.

Kevin Thompson, of CAMRA - the Campaign for Real Ale - said: “It is now a traditional local, without the usual trappings such as trinkets and horse brasses.

“It serves a very good range of casks ales, at reasonable prices. There are also pork pies to accompany the beer.”

In May, the Bath Hotel on Victoria Street was voted the best in the city centre and the Itchy Pig, a micropub on Glossop Road, was named best in West Sheffield.