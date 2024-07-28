Blake Hotel: Boozer at top of Sheffield’s steepest hill hailed best in city by CAMRA

David Walsh
By David Walsh
Published 28th Jul 2024, 07:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pub which was rescued from dereliction has been hailed the best in Sheffield by real ale fans.

The Blake Hotel on Blake Street towered over rivals to win CAMRA’s Pub of the Year prize for North Sheffield.

Judges praised its range of seven cask ales and large choice of single malts and rums for the spirits connoisseur. They also liked the beer garden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Staff at the Blake Hotel receive the Pub of the Year (North) prizeStaff at the Blake Hotel receive the Pub of the Year (North) prize
Staff at the Blake Hotel receive the Pub of the Year (North) prize | CAMRA

The pub was boarded before being revived in 2009 when the cellar was dug out, the floor relaid and the decor revived. 

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Kevin Thompson, of CAMRA - the Campaign for Real Ale - said: “It is now a traditional local, without the usual trappings such as trinkets and horse brasses. 

“It serves a very good range of casks ales, at reasonable prices. There are also pork pies to accompany the beer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May, the Bath Hotel on Victoria Street was voted the best in the city centre and the Itchy Pig, a micropub on Glossop Road, was named best in West Sheffield.

In June, Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Street, was hailed the overall best pub in Sheffield for a record-annihilating 17th time.

Related topics:SheffieldCAMRANewsletterBeer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.