Blake Hotel: Boozer at top of Sheffield’s steepest hill hailed best in city by CAMRA
The Blake Hotel on Blake Street towered over rivals to win CAMRA’s Pub of the Year prize for North Sheffield.
Judges praised its range of seven cask ales and large choice of single malts and rums for the spirits connoisseur. They also liked the beer garden.
The pub was boarded before being revived in 2009 when the cellar was dug out, the floor relaid and the decor revived.
Kevin Thompson, of CAMRA - the Campaign for Real Ale - said: “It is now a traditional local, without the usual trappings such as trinkets and horse brasses.
“It serves a very good range of casks ales, at reasonable prices. There are also pork pies to accompany the beer.”
In May, the Bath Hotel on Victoria Street was voted the best in the city centre and the Itchy Pig, a micropub on Glossop Road, was named best in West Sheffield.
In June, Kelham Island Tavern, on Russell Street, was hailed the overall best pub in Sheffield for a record-annihilating 17th time.
