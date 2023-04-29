A popular Sheffield Irish boozer is courting controversy with an ‘anti-coronation’ event insisting ‘there’ll be no mention of it in this pub’.

The Dog & Partridge on Trippet Lane is having a get-together for ‘all those that aren’t interested in whole palaver’. The ‘Anti-Coronation Safe Space’ starts at midday on Sunday May 7.

Online artwork advertising it has a crown image below a line, with the words: ‘cut along the dotted line and discard the lower half’…’For best results use a guillotine’. The pub says it will accept food bank donations and collect for homeless charity Shelter all week, adding, 'we think they're a much more worthy cause than the Royal Family’.

It comes as the nation gears up for the coronation of King Charles on Saturday May 6. In Sheffield, 31 streets have applied for road closures over the weekend.

The Dog and Partridge, on Trippet Lane, Sheffield, will be an 'anti-coronation safe space'

The Dog & Partridge's Facebook page jokily states: ‘We have very strong feelings regarding the coronation. So, we've decided to have a get-together for all those that aren't interested in the whole palaver! There'll be songs played, special drinks and no flag waving!'

Responding, Dee Smithson wrote: ‘I agree. There should be places to go for people who feel neutral about the coronation’. Yvonne Gair said: ‘Some of us dream of a republic but with a good government. But that feels like a pipe dream’. Ian J France wrote: ‘Great move #notmyking’ and included an Irish tricolour flag emoji.

The bills itself as a cosy, dog friendly, Irish-run, Free House in Sheffield city centre.