Events and meetups across Sheffield are being cancelled today over rumours of further right-wing demonstrations in the city.

Unconfirmed posts have been circulating online since Monday claiming anti-immigration protestors are organising more rallies in as many as up to 20 English towns today (Wednesday, August 7).

It comes after a violent riot in Rotherham’s Manvers area on Sunday was attended by over 700 people. Over 50 police officers were injured and tens of thousands of pounds of damage was done to a Holiday Inn Express hotel that houses asylum seekers.

In a statement last night, South Yorkshire Police said it was “aware of potential events across South Yorkshire.”

Riot police push back protesters outside Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham on August 4. There is anxiety in England today that the planned demonstrations will lead to further violent scenes like those seen on Sunday in Rotherham and Tamworth. | (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

However, Sheffield businesses and community groups appear not to be taking the chance.

Events are being cancelled across the city and a number of businesses are closing early today, or not opening at all.

One Sheffield city centre business manager, who asked not to be identified, told The Star she has closed her offices for the day and moved all the fire extinguishers and chairs out of sight on the ground floor.

“I’m not taking the risk,” said the manager. “All the ground floor is made up of glass windows. I don’t want some idiot spotting a fire extinguisher and saying ‘ooh I’ll have that’, and breaking in to get it.”

Rumours have been circulating online this week that further right-wing demonstrations are planned across the country today (August 7). | Press Association

Confirmed closures

The University of Sheffield International College has reportedly cancelled teaching sessions today and moved them online. Officials wrote in an email they are doing this “in recognition of the anxiety [the demonstrations] may cause, and out of an abundance of caution to ensure our students and staff feel safe.” (Editor’s note: A previous version of this story implied the University of Sheffield as a whole was not holding in-person teaching over the protests, but this is not the case, and this only relates to the International College. The story has been updated to reflect this.)

The Department for Work and Pensions has reportedly closed its offices for today

The Nationwide branch near Barker’s Pool

Steam Yard in Division Street

Guyshi in West Street

Dog & Partridge Pub in Trippet Lane

The Bath Hotel, Victoria Street

Grazie and La Bottega, both on Leopold Street

Bird’s Yard, on Chapel Walk, is shut, with a statement on Facebook adding “stay safe people and keep being kind and beautiful”.

Public, a cocktail bar on Surrey Street, wrote: “Like many other city centre businesses today, we will not be opening due to the facist demonstrations in Barkers Pool and have made this decision in the interest of safety of our staff and guests.

“We are disgusted that the hospitality and independent scene of Sheffield must suffer as a result of this hatefulness but we will be back tomorrow serving you, the lovely people of Sheffield.” A post by the Dog & Partridge’s owners on Facebook reads: “We hate having to do this but we’ll be closed again tomorrow, folks. We’re not the only ones either. Office staff have been told to work from home too. These f***ing terrorists are ruining everyone’s lives. It feels never ending at the minute. Please stay safe.”

Patients of Devonshire Green Medical Centre were texted today saying due to “reports of potential threat” both of its surgeries will be shut from 12.30 “to protect our patients and staff.”

Community Facebook group Sheffield Litter Pickers reports it is cancelling an annual summer party because The Dorothy Pax pub, in Victoria Quays, is closing for the day “due to unforeseen circumstances.“

Other disruptions include how the No 257 Travel South Yorkshire bus between Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Sheffield Interchange will reportedly be diverting via Hanover Way today over the demonstrations.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “We are aware of a number of reports circulating in the community and on social media around potential events across South Yorkshire in the coming days. Please be assured we are continuing to closely monitor the situation and we have proportionate policing plans in place to respond to any planned, or spontaneous activity.”

Other demonstrations planned nationwide include Tamworth, Liverpool, Newcastle, Northampton, and Stoke. All of them appear to be targeting immigration services and visa centres.

This story will be updated with further closures as The Star hears of them.