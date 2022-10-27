No fewer than 30 pubs across Sheffield feature in this year’s bible for beer lovers, along with several of the breweries which have given the city such a great reputation as one of the best places in the UK to get a pint. CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023 is the 50th edition of the popular book produced annually by the Campaign for Real Ale, to give the organisation its full title. As usual, it lists the beers served at each watering hole, along with information like the food served, the facilities available and even how to get there by public transport.

This year’s guide features 79 pubs and 38 breweries across South Yorkshire, including 13 new entries. In North Yorkshire, 146 pubs have made the list, while in West Yorkshire there are 134 and in East Yorkshire there are 42. In Sheffield, there are a number of relatively new pubs included like the Crow Inn on Scotland Street and Kelham Island’s Bar Stewards, along with several old favourites such as Fagan’s, the Fat Cat and the Brothers Arms.

CAMRA’s national chairman, Nik Antona, said the guide was ‘absolutely vital’ in the fight to save the nation’s pubs from closure, with many in the trade facing a huge struggle to remain open due to the cost of living crisis which has followed hot on the heels of the Covid pandemic. He urged people to support their locals by visiting them.

The Sheffield Tap, at Sheffield railway station in the city centre, is one of 30 pubs across Sheffield to feature in the 50th edition of CAMRA's Good Beer Guide

Which Sheffield pubs are included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023?

The Sheffield pubs included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide are:

Dog & Partridge, 56 Trippet Lane S1 4EL

Fagan’s, 69 Broad Lane, S1 4BS

The Blind Monkey is one of the many Sheffield pubs featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023

Head of Steam, 103-107 Norfolk Street, S1 2JE

Red Deer, 18 Pitt Street, S1 4DD

Rutland Arms, 86 Brown Street, S1 2BS

Sheffield Tap, Platform 1B Sheffield station, Sheaf Street, S1 2BP

The Itchy Pig micro pub in Broomhill is another of the many Sheffield pubs which have made it into CAMRA's new Good Beer Guide

Commercial, 107 Station Road, Chapeltown, S35 2XF

Chantry Inn, 400 Handsworth Road, Handsworth, S13 9BZ

Bar Stewards, 163 Gibraltar Street, Kelham Island, S3 8UA

Crow Inn, 35 Scotland Street, Kelham Island, S3 7BS

Fat Cat, 23 Alma Street, Kelham Island, S3 8SA

Harlequin, 108 Nursery Street, Kelham Island, S3 8GG

Kelham Island Tavern, 62 Russell Street, Kelham Island, S3 8RW

Shakespeare’s Ale & Cider House, 146-148 Gibraltar Street, Kelham Island, S3 8UB

Wellington, 1 Henry Street, Kelham Island, S3 7EQ

Blake Hotel, 53 Blake Street, Upperthorpe, S6 3JQ

Blind Monkey, 279 Whitehouse Lane, S6 2WA

Gardeners Rest, 105 Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, S3 8AT

New Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, S6 2GA

Wisewood Inn, 539 Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RR

Broadfield, 452 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, S7 1FR

Brothers Arms, 106 Well Road, Heeley, S8 9TZ

Sheaf View, 25 Gleadless Road, Heeley, S2 3AA

White Lion, 615 London Road, Heeley S2 4HT

Beer House, 623 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, S11 8PT

Ecclesall Ale Club, 429 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, S11 8PG

Greystones, Greystones Road, S11 7BS

Itchy Pig Ale House, 495 Glossop Road, Broomhill, S10 2QE

Rising Sun, 471 Fulwood Road, Nether Green, S10 3QA

University Arms, 197 Brook Hill, Broomhall, S3 7HG

You can download CAMRA’s new Good Beer Guide app, available on iOs and as a web-based app, at https://gbgapp.camra.org.uk.