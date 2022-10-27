CAMRA Good Beer Guide: The Sheffield pubs named in new list of UK's best pubs for real ale lovers
Sheffield is overflowing with great pubs, so it’s no surprise that the city features heavily in CAMRA’s latest Good Beer Guide.
No fewer than 30 pubs across Sheffield feature in this year’s bible for beer lovers, along with several of the breweries which have given the city such a great reputation as one of the best places in the UK to get a pint. CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023 is the 50th edition of the popular book produced annually by the Campaign for Real Ale, to give the organisation its full title. As usual, it lists the beers served at each watering hole, along with information like the food served, the facilities available and even how to get there by public transport.
This year’s guide features 79 pubs and 38 breweries across South Yorkshire, including 13 new entries. In North Yorkshire, 146 pubs have made the list, while in West Yorkshire there are 134 and in East Yorkshire there are 42. In Sheffield, there are a number of relatively new pubs included like the Crow Inn on Scotland Street and Kelham Island’s Bar Stewards, along with several old favourites such as Fagan’s, the Fat Cat and the Brothers Arms.
CAMRA’s national chairman, Nik Antona, said the guide was ‘absolutely vital’ in the fight to save the nation’s pubs from closure, with many in the trade facing a huge struggle to remain open due to the cost of living crisis which has followed hot on the heels of the Covid pandemic. He urged people to support their locals by visiting them.
Which Sheffield pubs are included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023?
The Sheffield pubs included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide are:
Dog & Partridge, 56 Trippet Lane S1 4EL
Fagan’s, 69 Broad Lane, S1 4BS
Head of Steam, 103-107 Norfolk Street, S1 2JE
Red Deer, 18 Pitt Street, S1 4DD
Rutland Arms, 86 Brown Street, S1 2BS
Sheffield Tap, Platform 1B Sheffield station, Sheaf Street, S1 2BP
Commercial, 107 Station Road, Chapeltown, S35 2XF
Chantry Inn, 400 Handsworth Road, Handsworth, S13 9BZ
Bar Stewards, 163 Gibraltar Street, Kelham Island, S3 8UA
Crow Inn, 35 Scotland Street, Kelham Island, S3 7BS
Fat Cat, 23 Alma Street, Kelham Island, S3 8SA
Harlequin, 108 Nursery Street, Kelham Island, S3 8GG
Kelham Island Tavern, 62 Russell Street, Kelham Island, S3 8RW
Shakespeare’s Ale & Cider House, 146-148 Gibraltar Street, Kelham Island, S3 8UB
Wellington, 1 Henry Street, Kelham Island, S3 7EQ
Blake Hotel, 53 Blake Street, Upperthorpe, S6 3JQ
Blind Monkey, 279 Whitehouse Lane, S6 2WA
Gardeners Rest, 105 Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, S3 8AT
New Barrack Tavern, 601 Penistone Road, Hillsborough, S6 2GA
Wisewood Inn, 539 Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RR
Broadfield, 452 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, S7 1FR
Brothers Arms, 106 Well Road, Heeley, S8 9TZ
Sheaf View, 25 Gleadless Road, Heeley, S2 3AA
White Lion, 615 London Road, Heeley S2 4HT
Beer House, 623 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, S11 8PT
Ecclesall Ale Club, 429 Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, S11 8PG
Greystones, Greystones Road, S11 7BS
Itchy Pig Ale House, 495 Glossop Road, Broomhill, S10 2QE
Rising Sun, 471 Fulwood Road, Nether Green, S10 3QA
University Arms, 197 Brook Hill, Broomhall, S3 7HG