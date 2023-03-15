Despite its Irish roots, St Patrick’s Day has become a global spectacle and Sheffield will be joining in the party with a huge line of events on Friday, March 17.

St Patrick’s Day, observed every March 17, is due to kick off the weekend this year as it falls on a Friday. The day is packed with parades, good luck charms and all things green as it celebrates a religious holiday and Irish culture.

So grab your greenest outfit, round up your crew, and get ready to party like the Irish at our top pick of events in the city.

The Cavendish, on West Street

St Patrick's Day celebrations will soon be under way in Sheffield. Pictured are Luke Skinner Fawcett, Siobhan Humphries and Sara Charlesworth of the Frog and Parrot, 2016.

Get into the Irish spirit early by joining Dale Raven’s St Patrick’s Day special Big Cav Quiz on Thursday at 8pm with “HUGE prizes to be won”. To secure your spot, simply turn up before 8pm and grab a quiz sheet.

The Cavendish has been sponsored by Jameson Irish Whiskey to offer special St Paddy's cocktails for the whole week and will be visited by Sheffield Irish Dance Society for a free-to-watch performance at 6.30pm on the big day.

The Leadmill, on Leadmill Road

Leadmill is combining its weekly Friday event with St Patrick’s Day for a huge party with the biggest chart hits, RnB, house and indie pop anthems across two rooms. Hundreds of tickets are being sold for everyone to come together from 11pm and celebrate St Patrick’s Day the way it should be done.

Tickets are now in their final release and are priced at £8 plus a 10% booking fee. To purchase your ticket, click here.

Frog & Parrot, on Division Street

Join the Frog & Parrot as they host their free annual St Patrick’s Day party from 1pm until 1am, with DJs playing the best in traditional and modern Irish music, plus a performance from the Sheffield Irish Dance Society later in the evening.

The Grapes, on Trippet Lane

One of the city’s Irish pubs, The Grapes, will be marking the day with live music from fiddle players for customers to enjoy the true Irish celebrations alongside the perfect pint of Guinness.

Simply pop along, but expect a busy night.

The Foundry, on Western Bank

The Foundry at Sheffield Students' Union on Western Bank is also hosting a student-only St Paddy’s Day Bash club night from 11.30pm, featuring three rooms with DJs, green cocktails and giveaways. Expect nonstop Irish anthems, dancing and decor.

Tickets are priced at £5.50. To purchase your ticket, visit: https://foundrysu.com/ents/event/16558/

Gatsby, on Division Street

Gatsby has teamed up with Guinness, Roe and Co and Jamesons to bring the best of Irish drink to the venue. Gatsby will be partying in true Paddy style with live music and a DJ from 8pm until 3am.

There will be free entry to this event - just turn up.

The Dog and Partridge, on Trippet Lane

If you still want more celebrations after the big day, The Dog and Partridge is the place to be. The Irish-run pub will be hosting more celebrations on Sunday, March 19 from 7pm to 10pm with Irish songs and tunes, including uilleann pipes.