A Sheffield city centre residents’ group wants the city council to keep the night time economy in a defined area so they can get a good night's sleep.

Chairman Peter Sephton says it should be restricted to West Street, Carver Street, Division Street and Barker’s Pool.

At present he says a nightclub could open in an empty unit at the base of a new block of flats and keep residents awake.

The group, called ChangingSheff, also wants the city council to establish quiet zones so incomers can have confidence noise and disruption will be limited.

And they want restrictions on the location of betting shops, vape shops, off-licences and fast-food outlets.

Sheffield has 27,000 residents inside the inner ring road. The city council wants that to rise to 35,000 by 2030 to bring vitality back to the city centre.

Mr Sephton said: “We want restrictions on where the night time economy can operate. What we’re proposing is a sizable area. But at the moment there’s nothing to stop the night time economy expanding.”

West Street and Carver Street have long been party central. More recently venues have opened on Holly Street beside the City Hall.

Now they are spreading towards the town hall. Last year Manahatta opened on Balm Green and next week Box sports bar opens in the old Gaumont theatre on Barker’s Pool.

Sheffield City Council responded stating planning permission is required for a change of use of a building to a nightclub or bar. As part of that process, considerations include protecting existing residents from unacceptable living conditions including unacceptable noise, odour or other nuisance, and opening hours.

Betting shops and hot food takeaways always require planning permission with the same considerations taken into account.

Vape shops, off-licences, cafes and restaurants would need planning permission if the premises were not already in commercial use.

Each case would be determined on its merits and, where planning permission is required, the authority would seek to ensure nearby residents are not harmed by traffic, smells, street noise and general disturbance.

Sheffield already has areas within the city centre where conditions are applied to planning approvals to ensure opening hours are no later than 12.30am for drinking establishments, night clubs and hot food takeaways.

The draft local plan, which is currently undergoing examination, continues and expands on this approach through the City Centre Night-time Quiet Areas.

Any licence application would be considered by Sheffield City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee and could attract objections from authorities and local residents. These would be taken into account before a decision is made and a licence granted or refused.