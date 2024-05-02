Noise fears over 1am booze bid for Sheffield city centre’s new Radisson Blu hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hotel on Pinstone Street, opposite Sheffield Town Hall, is applying for a licence to service alcohol from 8am to 1am every night. The application mentions a third-floor bar and terrace.

Objections from the council environment protection service and nearby residents will be heard at a licensing sub-committee meeting to be held at the town hall on Monday, May 13.

The environment protection service statement said: “The main issue for careful consideration is the use of outside areas, and how this might tie in with breakout of internal noise. In particular, the third-floor terrace is sensitive due to the proximity to the nearest sensitive receptors, Pinstone Chambers adjacent and dwellings facing St Paul’s Parade opposite.”

How the new Radisson Hotel on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre would look from the Peace Gardens. Image courtesy of HLM Architects

The service said the licence refers to indoor and outdoor music events and would oppose “any permanent or regular provisions for outside areas, especially the third-floor terrace”.

The service suggested halting the use of the terrace after 11pm, except for smoking access, and a noise management plan to be put in place.

Three local residents have also objected.

How the new Radisson Blu Hotel would look from Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre. The building is centre right and Sheffield Town Hall is on the left. Image courtesy HLM Architects

Libby Armstrong said that the idea that an outside bar open until 1am every night would be “strongly unfair to residents at the Burgess House apartment building nearby and also to other hotel guests”, other than on Fridays and Saturdays.

Another objector Bridget Ingle, who said she was writing on behalf of 90 residents at an address which is redacted in the council report, spoke about an internal hotel courtyard between two buildings that is 50 metres from Burgess House.

She said: “As part of the design it says that ‘the food and beverage area will spill out to this area, encouraging a bustling social atmosphere’.” The objection stated that residents welcome both Heart of the City and the hotel but asked for more information about the courtyard, how it will be used and how noise will be controlled.