New Sheffield karaoke bar agrees to reduce hours but neighbours are still concerned

A new city centre karaoke bar agreed to reduce its closing time from 5am to 2am but neighbours are still concerned about noise nuisance.

A new city centre karaoke bar agreed to reduce its closing time from 5am to 2am but neighbours are still concerned about noise nuisance.

Wollaton Trade applied to Sheffield Council for a licence at units 8 and 9 in The Plaza – the West One development on Fitzwilliam Street near West Street – which would allow a new venue called Soho to play live and recorded music and sell alcohol between 11am and 5am every day.

Changing Sheff, the city centre residents’ association, and other residents complained saying the noise would disturb a substantial number of people living in West One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Wollaton Trade agreed to close by 2am but local residents refused to withdraw their objection.

Now, politicians on the licensing committee will have to make a final decision in a meeting next week.

The meeting is due to take place on Monday, April 24, at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad