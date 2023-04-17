News you can trust since 1887
New Sheffield karaoke bar agrees to reduce hours but neighbours are still concerned

A new city centre karaoke bar agreed to reduce its closing time from 5am to 2am but neighbours are still concerned about noise nuisance.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
A new city centre karaoke bar agreed to reduce its closing time from 5am to 2am but neighbours are still concerned about noise nuisance.
A new city centre karaoke bar agreed to reduce its closing time from 5am to 2am but neighbours are still concerned about noise nuisance.

Wollaton Trade applied to Sheffield Council for a licence at units 8 and 9 in The Plaza – the West One development on Fitzwilliam Street near West Street – which would allow a new venue called Soho to play live and recorded music and sell alcohol between 11am and 5am every day.

Changing Sheff, the city centre residents’ association, and other residents complained saying the noise would disturb a substantial number of people living in West One.

As a result, Wollaton Trade agreed to close by 2am but local residents refused to withdraw their objection.

Now, politicians on the licensing committee will have to make a final decision in a meeting next week.

The meeting is due to take place on Monday, April 24, at 10am.

To read the full application, visit the council’s website here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/documents/s58929/Soho.pdf

