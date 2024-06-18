Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield city centre bar has been given permission to stay open until 4am seven days a week, despite one objector complaining about noise problems.

Bar One Four One on West Street won its case at a meeting yesterday (June 17) of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee. A solicitor acting for the bar argued successfully that the venue is well run and already has multiple systems in place to mitigate noise issues.

A resident of the West One apartment complex on Devonshire Green, who raised objections, was unable to be at the hearing as he is on holiday, the meeting heard. He supplied a written submission that was considered by the licensing committee.

The objector, who was not named, said that he had spent months gathering evidence but was unable to produce it as he is away. He stated: “141 aren’t the only issue but we have approached them outside and asked them to atleast close the door to prevent music breakout but they didn’t want to discuss it and told us to go away.”

Bar One Four One on West Street in Sheffield city centre has been allowed to extend its opening hours to 4am, seven days a week. Picture: Google Maps

He added: “The manager hasn’t really said anything that makes me think they would respond to a direct complaint to them but we are open to discuss.I therefore don’t feel I would remove my objection to the extension of hours.

“If we can get answers from 141 about the external lobby door being open and from eps [the council’s environmental protection service] about the approved sound level then we are prepared to meet with the manager to discuss. At the moment they seem quite defensive and don’t think they are creating a problem for residents in the area.”

Soundproofing

Solicitor Patrick Robson said that owner Elton Sula took over Bar One Four One in 2018.

He is also landlord to three flats above the bar, one of which is occupied by general manager Majid Khan, whose two youngest children stay at weekends. “He wouldn’t put his own children that young in premises if they couldn’t sleep because of the noise below,” Mr Robson said.

Mr Robson said that the premises are mainly open Thursday to Saturday, apart from occasional private functions. A DJ plays from 8pm to closing time, which is currently 3am.

Music plays through an automatic noise limiter, he said, and there is extensive soundproofing, a soundproofed entrance lobby and triple-glazed windows.

Mr Robson said Mr Khan takes hourly noise readings outside. He added: “In the six years that they have operated the bar, they are not aware of any direct complaint they’ve had to them by local residents.

Demand

“The objector stated about coming in to complain. Mr Khan and Mr Sula aren’t aware of that – whether he has come to speak to the door staff, that might be the case, but it’s certainly not made its way through to management.”

He said that the demand to stay open to 4am had come from customers. The venue has agreed to a licensing condition from South Yorkshire Police that no new customers will be allowed in after 3am.

Mr Robson said that West One is at least 130 metres from the venue and nobody is allowed to gather at the rear of the premises, which only has one entrance at the corner of West Street and Eldon Street.