Sheffield cafes: New Swedish coffee shop set for Barker's Pool site

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 11th Aug 2024, 08:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Work has started on a Swedish coffee shop at a high profile site in Sheffield city centre.

Tradespeople have started work in the unit at 16 Barker’s Pool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The corner site used to be part of a branch of Nationwide Building Society until it downsized in 2023, with staff moved to the Cubo office block on Carver Street.

Tradespeople have started work in the unit at 16 Barkers Pool, set to be a Swedish coffee shopTradespeople have started work in the unit at 16 Barkers Pool, set to be a Swedish coffee shop
Tradespeople have started work in the unit at 16 Barkers Pool, set to be a Swedish coffee shop | National World

It will be the latest of a string of nearby food and drink firms including plans for a huge BOX Sheffield sports bar in the former Gaumont-Kingdom building opposite.

Keep up to date on all of the latest headlines, team news and breaking stories from Sheffield United with The Star’s free daily football newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield has a Scandinavian restaurant at 401 Glossop Road, opposite the Hallamshire hospital. Hygge is a Danish-themed cafe in Fitzalan Square. 

Cafes close to Barkers Pool include Tiger Sugar, a new bubble tea vendor on Fargate and Caffe Nero, La Croissanteria and 200 Degrees on Division Street.

Sheffield city centre is in transition from shops to food and drink outlets partly due to the boom in online shopping.

Related topics:SheffieldWorkFoodNationwide Building SocietyCafe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice