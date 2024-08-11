Sheffield cafes: New Swedish coffee shop set for Barker's Pool site
Tradespeople have started work in the unit at 16 Barker’s Pool.
The corner site used to be part of a branch of Nationwide Building Society until it downsized in 2023, with staff moved to the Cubo office block on Carver Street.
It will be the latest of a string of nearby food and drink firms including plans for a huge BOX Sheffield sports bar in the former Gaumont-Kingdom building opposite.
Sheffield has a Scandinavian restaurant at 401 Glossop Road, opposite the Hallamshire hospital. Hygge is a Danish-themed cafe in Fitzalan Square.
Cafes close to Barkers Pool include Tiger Sugar, a new bubble tea vendor on Fargate and Caffe Nero, La Croissanteria and 200 Degrees on Division Street.
Sheffield city centre is in transition from shops to food and drink outlets partly due to the boom in online shopping.
