Fargate: Craft beer bar Fargate Tap applies to open in former Yorkshire Bank premises in Sheffield
Fargate Tap Ltd has applied for a licence at 66 Fargate to offer ‘late night refreshments’ until 1am Monday to Saturday.
Virgin Money is at 66 Fargate - but a spokesman said the application referred to the vacant Yorkshire Bank property opposite. The historic premises closed in October 2020 after the banks merged. Virgin has a lease with building owner Fargate Properties until 2035.
He added: “The Virgin Money Store remains open for business as usual and there are no plans to close this store.”
The bar application is from York-based Pivovar which has venues including Sheffield Tap at Sheffield railway station, Harrogate Tap, Pavement Vaults, Newcastle Tap, Tapped Leeds and York Tap.
If the licence is granted and the bar opens it would give Fargate a big lift.
It used to be Sheffield’s premier retail destination but following a string of closures it is reinventing itself as a food and drink and cultural destination.
New businesses include Burger King and two bubble tea cafes, as well as several vape and mobile phone shops. Marks & Spencer remains the biggest store.
Fargate is part way through a multi-million pound refurbishment. Earlier this week The Star reported the council was paying up to £35,000 to businesses to move in.
Pivovar was contacted for comment.
