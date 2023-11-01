News you can trust since 1887
Fargate: Bubble tea store Tiger Sugar moves in as major bank HSBC moves out

The changes highlight a shift away from retail on the key street

By David Walsh
Published 1st Nov 2023, 07:17 GMT
A bubble tea store is set to open on a premium street in Sheffield days before a major bank closes next door.

Tiger Sugar will launch on Fargate on November 25, adjacent to HSBC which is closing on December 6.

Tiger Sugar is opening next to HSBC on Fargate.
The drinks vendor launched in Taichung, Taiwan, in 2017 and has dozens of outlets across the US and UK. Its products comprise tea, milk, syrup and tapioca ‘pearls’ - or boba - and have a cult following.

HSBC is relocating to The Moor where it will open a new branch on December 18.

The changes highlight Fargate’s shift away from retail.

A Burger King is set to open in December and Royal Amusements has been granted permission to turn Star Nails at 9 Fargate - next to Caffe Nero - into a gambling venue with slot machines and jackpot prizes up to £500.

The street is also undergoing a multi-million pound revamp, set to last a year.

