The changes highlight a shift away from retail on the key street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bubble tea store is set to open on a premium street in Sheffield days before a major bank closes next door.

Tiger Sugar will launch on Fargate on November 25, adjacent to HSBC which is closing on December 6.

Tiger Sugar is opening next to HSBC on Fargate.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drinks vendor launched in Taichung, Taiwan, in 2017 and has dozens of outlets across the US and UK. Its products comprise tea, milk, syrup and tapioca ‘pearls’ - or boba - and have a cult following.

HSBC is relocating to The Moor where it will open a new branch on December 18.

The changes highlight Fargate’s shift away from retail.

A Burger King is set to open in December and Royal Amusements has been granted permission to turn Star Nails at 9 Fargate - next to Caffe Nero - into a gambling venue with slot machines and jackpot prizes up to £500.