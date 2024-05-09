Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Access was affected by a revamp of the pedestrian zone

A bubble tea shop held its grand opening ‘behind’ barriers on a premium street in Sheffield.

T4 Tea For U pinned up banners and a balloon arch above its door at 37 Fargate to celebrate.

Bubble tea cafe T4 held its grand opening ‘behind’ barriers on Fargate due to revamp work.

But due to a revamp of the pedestrian zone, access was affected by safety fences which, from some angles, appeared to surround the shop.

T4 is the second bubble tea store on Fargate after Tiger Sugar opened adjacent to the former HSBC bank, which relocated to The Moor. Bubble tea features tapioca ‘pearls’, or boba.

The changes highlight Fargate’s shift from retail to food and drink, arts and culture.

The street is one year into a major overhaul set to complete by the end of February next year.