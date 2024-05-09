Fargate: Bubble tea shop on premium Sheffield street has grand opening behind safety fences
A bubble tea shop held its grand opening ‘behind’ barriers on a premium street in Sheffield.
T4 Tea For U pinned up banners and a balloon arch above its door at 37 Fargate to celebrate.
But due to a revamp of the pedestrian zone, access was affected by safety fences which, from some angles, appeared to surround the shop.
T4 is the second bubble tea store on Fargate after Tiger Sugar opened adjacent to the former HSBC bank, which relocated to The Moor. Bubble tea features tapioca ‘pearls’, or boba.
The changes highlight Fargate’s shift from retail to food and drink, arts and culture.
The street is one year into a major overhaul set to complete by the end of February next year.
The £33.6m cost of the project, which includes Chapel Walk, High Street, Castle Square, Hartshead Square, George Street and Mulberry Street, has more than doubled due to inflation.
