Among this year’s hospitality casaulties is The Dore Grill, which closed for good on Saturday, November 5 – after 36 years of trading.

In a Facebook post, the owners said: “It is with the greatest regret that I must announce that the old adage ‘use it or lose it’ has come true. We may have 5 star reviews on TripAdvisor but that has made no difference to our customer numbers.

“As of tonight The Dore Grill is permanently closed. We are too upset to post more at the moment."

In September, two neighbouring pubs – The Graze Inn and The Eagle – on popular Ecclesall Road announced their shock closure. And there looks to be more closures next year too, including popular Japanese restaurant, WasasabiSabi, based on London Road, which has announced it will cease trading in 2023.

There are also Sheffield restaurants that may have closed for now, but are set to be given a new lease of life in the coming months.

After opening on Ecclesall Road five years ago Juke and Loe has been lauded as one of the city’s best eateries, enjoying recommendations in the Michelin Guide and praise from diners and Guardian food critic, Jay Rayner, alike. They announced they were to close their Ecclesall Road premises in May this year, after failing to reach an agreement with their landlord that ‘benefits and protects the business and staff’.

But a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page has revealed that Juke and Loe is now set to reopen in a new premises this month (November 2022).

Italian restaurant, Casanova’s, has long been a stalwart of Crookes’ culinary offering, and its owner, Salvatore Ilardi, announced his time with the restaurant was to come to an end in September this year when he retired. It looked as though that could be the end of the road for Casanova’s, but a new owner was found at the eleventh hour.

Saimir Bezati, an Italian resident of Sheffield, is the new owner, and Salvatore has suggested that Mr Bezati wishes to ‘keep the tradition going'.

