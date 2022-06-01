Bosses have placed an announcement on their website and blame economic and personal factors for the decision which will see the London Road venue close at the end of next February.

It said: “WasabiSabi Japanese Bar and Restaurant has been open 19 years since 2004. We want to thank you, all the valuable customers. We decided to close the restaurant next year, 2023, end of February, Once again thanks for all your support.”

Wasabi Sabi on London Road, Sheffield, has announced it will close at the end of February 2023

They added on their Facebook page: “Due to the economic and personal problems, we are confirmed will be closing next year, end of February. Sorry for inconvenience.”

Messages have appeared supporting the venue.

One said: “This is so sad to hear. However fully support your decision. Wishing you all the best in the future. I come visit before the final day

Another added: “Very sad to hear this, been every year for my birthday and always been absolutely amazing.

"Thank you for the amazing food and will definitely be booking in soon for the last few times to go and support before you’re gone.

Another said: “You will be missed when you close. Wishing you all the best.”