The Dore Grill: Sadness as Sheffield restaurant with five-star reviews announces closure after 36 years
A Sheffield restaurant which has traded for 36 years and attracts five-star reviews has announced its shock closure.
The Dore Grill Restaurant on Church Lane in the village of Dore said despite top reviews by happy customers after visits to the restaurant, not enough people are visiting. The business closed last night.
In a Facebook post, the owners said: “It is with the greatest regret that I must announce that the old adage ‘use it or lose it’ has come true. We may have 5 star reviews on TripAdvisor but that has made no difference to our customer numbers.
“As of tonight The Dore Grill is permanently closed. We are too upset to post more at the moment.
“We have tried our best to keep going but the costs are too great. The large chains can weather the storm but tiny family owned businesses like ours have had no chance.
“Thanks all to our regular customers for your support over the last 36 years.”
News of the closure has been met with shock and sadness. Mia Wilson described the announcement as “heartbreaking news” and Emma McCulloch said it was the “end of an era”.
Sue Briffa posted: “Like everyone else, I am so sorry to learn about your decision to close. You must have done some real soul searching and I don’t envy you having to make this call.
“I really wish that we, as a community, could have done more to help. Almost everyone in Dore has a fabulous memory of happy times at the Dore Grill, your family has been so much to so many.”
Kieron Willans said “the village won't be the same without the Dore Grill” and Lynne Smith added: “We are heartbroken to hear your news. Times are very hard for small food businesses.”
Vicky Louise Scott said: “So sorry to hear this, it is so tough for small businesses at the minute, the village does seem to be a bit quieter. At the florist we are trying our best to keep in the village and are so grateful for all the support we receive. We are going to miss you all, had many lovely meals and memories made at your lovely restaurant.”