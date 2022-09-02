Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eagle and Graze Inn, which are side by side, have both announced they are calling last orders for the final time.

The shock move has sparked a lot of debate among Star readers on our Facebook page over the future of ‘Eccy Road’ – which has been one of the city’s go to places for food and drink for years.

The Eagle and Graze Inn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Topley said: “With the end to parking on Eccy Road and the energy prices a once thriving street will be dead very soon, what a sad world we now live in.”

Bridge Taylor opened up a discussion on ‘banks closing, cashless society, high streets dying.’

While Pete Wilson said he ‘remembers when it was Champs’ and how it was ‘packed all weekend, great times.’

Despite the closure of the two pubs there are still plenty of new places that have opened recently on Ecclesall Road.

This includes Zaap Thai – a restaurant specialising in Asian cuisine.

The Graze Inn shut on August 22 and posted on Facebook that it was an ‘emotional day’.

They added: “Thank you to all the guests who have visited over the past 10 years.

"If you have gift vouchers, please contact [email protected]”

In a statement on their website, they said: “10 years of Graze have flown by, what a blast, and what a place it has been!

"Beers, cocktails, music, flatbreads, big Sunday roasts, boozy brunches, and our famous rotisserie chicken - always in demand. Precious memories and precious people!

“We’re very much going to miss our residence on Ecclesall Road - the team has special memories of the venue stretching back decades however, you will now find Sarah and some of the team up at our sister venue, The Cricket Inn, Totley.”

The Eagle revealed this Saturday will be their ‘last day of trading’.

Staff posted on Facebook: "We have loved serving you pints of Thornbridge, hosting our epic pub quiz, and flinging out our flatbreads, and have fantastic memories of this venue stretching right back to the early days of Champs!”

The Eagle is run by Thornbridge Brewery, based within the grounds of Thornbridge Hall in Ashford-in-the-Water near Bakewell in Derbyshire.

The company runs several other well-known pubs in Sheffield.