But a glimpse of a new future emerged, as plans are in place to keep a restaurant running at the site, on the corner of Marston Road, under new ownership.

Salvatore, and wife Angie, marked the end of 25 years running the well-known venue, opening up on Sunday just to treat customers to drinks, to say goodbye and thank them for their support over the years.

Salvatore Ilardi has retired after 25 years at Casanova restaurant, Crookes, but there are plans to keep a restaurant running at the site, on the corner of Marston Road, under new ownership. Pictured are Ruta Prakapaite, new owner Saimir Bezati, Salvatore Ilardi, and Angie Ilardi.

It also proved an opportunity for one of the new owners to meet the public – ahead of it changing hands this month.

Many visitors brought flowers to say farewell the longstanding owners, who still hope to spend plenty of time in the Crookes area in the future, as they feel they belong there.

Angie said Sunday was their last day at the restaurant to say goodbye to everybody.

"We’re so thankful to our loyal customers and friends, who have been supporting us for so many years,” she said.

Salvo said it was about time for him to sit down and have a nice retirement.

Asked what was going to happen to Casanova’s in the future, Angie added: “Casanova is going to remain Casanova. Someone is taking over the legacy from Salvo – they are two young gentlemen, very willing to upgrade and modernise.”

Salvo said the new owners would keep the tradition going. He said the venue would re-open as a restaurant and wine bar, with plans to open a wine bar in the downstairs section of the building, also selling coffee and possibly tapas, with the restaurant running on the upper floor of the building.

The couple are planning to use some of their time to travel to visit relatives in Italy and the Philippines.

The new owners of the restaurant will be Saimir Bezati and Erion Qerreti, both Italian and both looking forward to taking the helm at Casanova’s.

Salvo first took over at the restaurant in 1997, at the age of 42. It had previously been an Italian restaurant under the name of Santino’s.