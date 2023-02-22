A Sheffield takeaway famous for its burgers and shakes has been named the best in Britain.

Munchies scooped the highest accolade of the night at the Just Eat Restaurant Awards taking home ‘The Best Takeaway In Britain’ Award. And it was a double award win as they also took home the top prize in the ‘Best Takeaway in Yorkshire’ regional category.

The restaurant is well-known for using fresh ingredients and the public and judges were also impressed with dedicated charity work undertaken by staff. Since owner, Shafkat Khan Mohammas, founded the restaurant six years ago the team have supported local and international good causes.

Bosses at the restaurant, which has locations in Darnall, London Road and Wadsley Bridge, have not spoken publicly yet on the double award win but have been asked for comment by The Star.

Munchies in Sheffield picked up two awards.

The venue prides itself on using ‘fresh and premium ingredients’. Their website states: “Since the beginning, we’ve served chicken that is whole breast meat, with no added fillers or hormones, which is then breaded by hand. Our beef comes from British farms from only grass-fed cows, from which we select the most premium cuts. Produce is delivered fresh to us almost everyday of the week. Salads are chopped and prepared fresh throughout the day.

"This may not be the easy way, but it’s the only way we know.”

Returning for a seventh year, the awards, which were formerly named the British Takeaway Awards, were hosted by TV presenter and comedian Joel Dommett.

Celebrity guests included Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, First Dates maître d Fred Sirieix; and TV personalities and podcasters - Oliver Proudlock and Emma Connolly. Fashion guru-turned-TV chef - Gok Wan, Michelin-trained, TikTok sensation Poppy O'Toole and Great British Menu judge Andi Oliver were on the judging panel.

Fred Sirieix, Andi Oliver and Gok Wan among celebrity guests attending the Just Eat Restaurant Awards.

Beloved takeaways from all around the country were recognised in regional categories.

Andrew Kenny, Chief Commercial Officer at Just Eat, said: “The Just Eat Restaurant Awards rightly shine a spotlight on the incredible people who not only deliver unforgettable food, but go above and beyond to make an invaluable contribution to our local community and the UK economy. Despite facing sky-high inflation, soaring food and energy bills and continued staff shortages from Brexit and Covid, these restaurants have demonstrated unparalleled resilience, entrepreneurial spirit and grit. Congratulations to all this year's winners and finalists".

Award winners are selected by a judging panel following a rigorous process comprising a public vote, written submission, and mystery shopping. Regional winners each receive a £1,000 cash prize and a special Just Eat Restaurant Award trophy. Meanwhile, the overall ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ winner will receive a further £5,000.