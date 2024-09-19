Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s beer and pub sector urgently needs the looming Autumn Budget to help keep people in work, the trade body has warned.

New figures from 2024 Oxford Economics research show that the beer and pub sector in Yorkshire and the Humber supports around 87,000 jobs.

This an increase of more than 12,000 jobs prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, up from 74,700.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said these figures demonstrate that people around the country depend upon the industry to keep them in work and put money in their pockets.

Jobs in the beer and pub industry could be at risk as business costs continue to soar, warns BBPA. | Post

But despite this, pubs reportedly make an average of just 12p on every pint of beer once taxes and costs have been deducted.

Now, the BBPA is calling for a reduction in soaring costs of doing business. It says the industry needs the Autumn Budget to help it continue to invest in business and people and remain a home away from home in communities across the country.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of BBPA, said: “Our brewers and pubs are helping people around the country earn money, gain skills and experience, and support both the local and national economy.

“From those pulling pints to the farmers growing the hops, so many rely on our treasured beer and pub sector for their livelihoods and careers.

“But for the job market to flourish – and for us to keep supporting those jobs - it’s vital our sector is given the support it needs to continue.

“We are urging the Government protect the Great British brewing and pub sector - the beating heart of our communities - to ensure it can remain a driving force for growth, jobs, investment and social value whilst keeping the price of a pint affordable for all.”

The BBPA is calling on the Government to use the upcoming budget to cut beer duty, reform business rates, and pledge to keep the 75 per cent business rates relief so that pubs and brewers can keep people in work and support more jobs.

A 5 per cent cut in beer duty in the upcoming Budget would result in up to 12,000 additional jobs, mainly in pubs. This is due to the dynamic effects of increased prices at the bar reducing demand from consumers, who are sensitive to costs rising. Decreased demand for drinks in pubs leads to closures and job losses so keeping the price of a pint affordable will allow the sector to thrive and employ even more people.

The industry is facing multiple burdens and restrictions in the form of proposed eyewatering packaging taxes and a potential beer garden smoking ban.

The industry is one of the most heavily taxed business sectors per pound of turnover in the UK, with tax making up 40 per cent of UK brewing turnover and £1 in every £3 spent in pubs.

The BBPA warns any additional price increases, on top of the inflationary pressures of the last few years, would tip many beer and pub businesses over the edge.

BBPA’s call for Government support coincides with The Star’s Food & Drink Month, which has seen us celebrate all things food and drink, as well as champion the hospitality industry in Sheffield.