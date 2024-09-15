Pioneers of Sheffield’s street food scene are preparing for their 10th birthday bash with a two-day event.

Peddler Market launched on Arundel Street, near The Moor, in 2014 with an outdoor event featuring food, craft beer, independent makers, live music, DJs and entertainment.

It was at the forefront of the street food revolution.

The first Peddler Market on Arundel Street in 2014 and, inset, co-founder Ben Smith. | Peddler Market

Now the organisation is preparing for its 10th birthday special, on Friday, October 4 and Saturday October 5, at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend.

It comes as Sheffield was hailed ‘Britain’s best city for food’ by All.com based on Google reviews, Michelin Guide ratings, food markets, food festivals and ‘foodie population’ - ahead of Edinburgh, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham which made up the rest of the top five.

Co-founder of Peddler Market, Ben Smith, said: “We can’t quite believe it has already been 10 years, but we are well underway preparing for our birthday event in October, which is set to be our biggest and best Peddler Market to date.

A recent Peddler Market in Neepsend. | Peddler Market

“We can’t wait to party with as many people as possible and celebrate what makes Sheffield such a wonderful city!

“Throughout the last decade, we have grown into one of the country’s leading street food events, and we feel extremely proud to have contributed so much to the city’s food and drink scene.”

Peddler has developed into a “cultural landmark,” he added, whose continuing success can be attributed to the city’s “loyal and inquisitive foodie audience.”

Peddler Market made 92 Burton Road its permanent home in December 2015. It provides vendors from across the UK with the opportunity to visit Sheffield, and has been a “springboard” to permanent residences for Sheffield firms including Depot Bakery, Roku and B’Reyt Dough, he added.

On the All.com accolade, he said: “It’s amazing for Sheffield to finally be recognised nationally with this title, but it’s no surprise given everything it has to offer.

“Sheffield has a fantastic culinary landscape driven by strong entrepreneurial talent. Peddler has always acted as a platform for this by finding new makers, artists, and chefs to showcase at the monthly event.

“The ripple effect of this emerging group of creatives is finally being recognised, with Sheffield boasting fantastic independent cafes, food halls and markets, and more than 50 breweries.”

September is Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry