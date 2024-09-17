Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bar and kitchen could open in Sheffield city centre, above a hair and beauty salon, if plans are approved.

The owners of the Wigs and Warpaint salon, at West One Plaza, on Fitzwilliam Street, have applied to turn the first floor into a new venue, called Wig bar.

It would have a capacity of 78 and would open from 9am to 12.30am, according to plans submitted by Paul Cox to Sheffield City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning application states how the salon has been at the premises since 2008 and has ‘consolidated’ its services to the ground floor, meaning the first floor mezzanine area is now ‘surplus to requirements for the business’.

How the proposed Wigs bar and kitchen, above the existing Wigs and Warpaint hair and beauty salon, at West One Plaza, on Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield city centre, would look if plans are approved. Photo: Wigs and Warpaint/Kennedy Beach Architects | Wigs and Warpaint/Kennedy Beach Architects

It states that the new bar and kitchen would ‘expand the Wigs brand and be a companion service to the existing hair and beauty salon which will continue to operate on the ground floor’.

Customers of the salon would be able to use the bar ‘as part of an expanded pre- or post-appointment service’, the application adds, while outside of the salon’s opening hours the bar would become a standalone establishment.

“The new venue would support the vitality of West One, enhancing its reputation as one of Sheffield’s most popular food, beverage and entertainment destinations, with social, economic, and environmental benefits associated with the efficient use of existing commercial floorspace in the City Centre,” the planning application states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the proposed Wigs bar and kitchen, above the existing Wigs and Warpaint hair and beauty salon, at West One Plaza, on Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield city centre, would look if plans are approved. Photo: Wigs and Warpaint/Kennedy Beach Architects | Wigs and Warpaint/Kennedy Beach Architects

“Furthermore, measures have been incorporated into the final design of the venue to preserve the amenity of neighbouring residents.”

People have until Monday, September 30 to submit their comments on the proposal, with a decision expected by the end of October.