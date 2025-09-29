Fargate: New owner says empty Next plot on famous street could be restaurant and bar

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 29th Sep 2025, 08:41 BST
The owner of a prime plot on a major city centre street has unveiled plans which could bring it back to life.

Local firm Sola Estates snapped up the former Next clothes shop site on the corner of Fargate and Norfolk Row last year.

Now, the firm says it is speaking to two potential occupiers and construction could start next year.

Next closed on Fargate in 2019. It was demolished in 2022.placeholder image
Next closed on Fargate in 2019. It was demolished in 2022. | nw

The Next store closed in 2019. It was bought by Woodhead Investments of Wakefield which tried for five years to redevelop it. But the project was hit by the pandemic, a building firm going bust and structural problems that led to the building being flattened in 2022.

The old Next building, on the corner of Fargate and Norfolk Row.placeholder image
The old Next building, on the corner of Fargate and Norfolk Row. | Google

Adam Khan, development manager at Sola Estates, which has properties across South Yorkshire, said they were speaking to two regional operators of a restaurant and a bar. If a deal was signed construction of a new building could start in 2026 and be complete in a year, he added.

The Next building was demolished by a previous developer when structural problems were found.placeholder image
The Next building was demolished by a previous developer when structural problems were found. | nw

He said: “I’m hopeful, but nothing is guaranteed until everything is signed.”

David Woodhead, of Woodhead Investments, last year announced the sale of the site saying it was a “sad news story for us.”

The firm was granted planning permission in 2023 for a two-storey building and was inviting offers from operators when Sola Estates made a bid for the plot that was “too good to be true.”

