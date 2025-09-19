Paul Lancaster said a string of signings were helping to “build momentum” on what was once the city’s premium shopping street.

In recent years it has tilted towards food and drink, as shown by the latest deals including Spud Bros, Chopstix and Costa.

But it is perhaps The Fargate which shows how far the street has come. The huge pub is set to open in the former Yorkshire Bank near the Town Hall on October 13.

The £1m project will not only bring a beautiful building back to life but will have space for 250 outdoor drinkers.

Mr Lancaster said this ‘spilling out’ of customers was set to ‘add vibrancy’, boost shopping and deter anti-social behaviour.

He added: “I want Fargate to be the best it can be. There’s a positive to take out of it at the moment, for the first time in five years.”

The shift in focus was devised in the late 2010s following the departure of fast fashion shops including New Look, Next and River Island to The Moor.

Mr Lancaster said he was one of those consulted about its future by Sheffield City Council.

He added: “They could see Fargate was going to have a hard time following the loss of shops to The Moor.

“Historically it was retail only. But if that’s gone, what does it become? That was the question.

“Improving Fargate and allowing vibrant uses that spill on to the street I think is a good idea.”

Unfortunately, the improvement took more than four years. The government announced £15.8m to revamp the street at the end of 2020. The work was completed this spring.

Today, its new identity faces competition from hospitality businesses in other parts of the city, including the Cambridge Street Collective food hall - the biggest in Europe it is claimed - which has 22 kitchens.

But Mr Lancaster believes Sheffield is not at ‘peak food’ yet.

T4 bubble tea cafe on Fargate recently closed but he is in talks with an independent food and drink business to take its place.

Meanwhile, he believes H&M will leave when its lease runs out next year. It also has a flagship store at the top of The Moor.

The future of the M&S on Fargate has long been a concern after the chain closed dozens of stores across the country.

But the plan devised seven years ago was “always about trying to make sure everything was in place” to keep it.

He said: “Fargate looks great, it now needs to deliver on the improvements.”

A £14.4m entertainment venue, Event Central on Fargate, will have a 200-person events space, café/bar and four floors of offices and meeting rooms.

Contractors Willmott Dixon started this month and expect to finish in the second half of 2026.

