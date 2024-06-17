Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new bubble tea shop is set to open in Sheffield.

Bubble Magik is set to open in Chapel Walk, in the city centre, with a sign in the shop window reading “coming soon”.

The unit was previously owned by CookShop Clearance Company, but it closed more than a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Bubble Magik’s website, it currently has three units all based in London shopping centres, plus one in Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex.

Bubble Magik is set to open in Chapel Walk in Sheffield city centre. | National World

Its menu includes fruit iced tea, with flavours such as passionfruit, lychee and pineapple; milk iced tea, such as caramel, hazelnut banana and coconut; and bubble iced coffee, with original, hazelnut and caramel flavours. Toppings include boba, jelly and tapioca pearls.

This will be the third bubble tea store to open in the city centre in a matter of months, with Tiger Sugar which opened on Fargate at the end of last year, and T4 which also opened on Fargate earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapel Walk dates back to the middle ages, and has recently been undergoing some changes as part of the government’s Future High Street Fund. A grant of £250,000 is being spent on public art on the once-bustling alley as part of a £1.24m project to make the historic passage more attractive and fill empty shops.