Ecclesall Road: Independent retailer set to replace Design Studio on trendy street
Mr Vape is opening in one half of what was Design Studio on Ecclesall Road.
The company has one other shop, on Holme Lane, Malin Bridge, and is registered in Manchester.
Design Studio was one of the oldest independent retailers on the street before it closed after 42 years in February.
The business, run by Chris Lawrance, sold cards and gifts and was famous for its quirky, and occasionally rude, humour.
Describing itself as a ‘Partmental Store’ it had posters in the window stating: ‘Customers wanted, apply within’.
After it closed Mr Lawrance divided the large shop into two units, one of which has now been taken by Mr Vape.
In recent years Ecclesall Road has been shifting from retail to food and drink.
Upscale steak restaurant Chef Sami is ‘coming soon’ to 503 Ecclesall Road, the former home of Koko - a popular sushi restaurant which closed after 10 years in April.
Large Turkish restaurant Mavi Ruya is being fitted out in the former Graze Inn restaurant and The Eagle pub.
Recent additions include Crave Cafe and Urban Burger, while the old White Stuff shop at 297 is being converted into an independent cafe, according to agent Matthew Barnsdale of MJB Properties.
