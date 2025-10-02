A new late night booze licence is set to open the floodgates to a “second West Street” in a Sheffield suburb, it is claimed.

Councillor Brian Holmshaw said residents were “absolutely appalled” that 418 Store on Ecclesall Road had been granted a 3am licence, seven days-a-week despite objections from residents, councillors and public health.

It means a longstanding, informal, 11pm curfew is dead and a flood of establishments would now be asking for “late night, early morning and all night” licences, he fears.

418 Store on Ecclesall Road can now sell booze until 3am. | nw

Ecclesall Road was once famous for shopping but in recent years has shifted to bars, cafes and restaurants, pushing the busy period into the night.

Coun Holmshaw said it could become a second West Street - Sheffield’s party capital.

He said: “Lots of residents have contacted me concerned that Ecclesall Road will become a destination for late early hours drinking, a second West Street.

“It beggars belief that this application has been accepted and it flies in the face of the evidence presented by Public Health and others.

“We don’t want to be the new city centre with its attendant issues of anti-social behaviour and street drinking,”

Coun Brian Holmshaw said the 3am licence decision on Ecclesall Road "beggars belief". | brian holmshaw

Amanda Pickard, Sheffield’s public health principal, said a 200m area around the shop was a ‘hot spot’ for violence and sexual offences.

In the last year there had been 43 reports to the police of violence and sexual offences and 16 reports of anti-social behaviour, she said.

A report to the council’s licensing committee acknowledged 481 Store was not directly linked to alcohol-related problems on Ecclesall Road.

The applicants, current premises licence holders Masoud Ibrahimi and Amanuel Gebru Arya, said they had taken all reasonable steps to prevent anti-social behaviour near the store.

They also argued that longer opening hours would support the business financially, noting that cities like Manchester attract more people and businesses partly because they allow venues and shops to operate later.