Two young entrepreneurs are set to open a ‘premium’ off-licence selling £800 bottles of champagne and £100 cigars on a popular Sheffield street.

The former Bridal House at 551 Ecclesall Road could reopen as DA/MALT by summer. It would have a “beautiful wine cellar” and sell Dom Perignon and Ace of Spades champagne, Azul Tequila and high end liquor unavailable elsewhere in the city. Specialist cigars costing up to £100 would also be on sale, according to Masoud Ibrahimi, aged 28, who, with business partner, Amanuel Gebru, 32, is behind the plan. They have applied to open 9am until 11pm seven days a week.

Mr Ibrahimi runs Lounge418, which opened on Ecclesall Road in the former Yankees restaurant in December 2021. His parents run Abbeydale Supermarket on Abbeydale Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Ecclesall Road needs something like this. It’s one of Sheffield’s best streets and there are still people with money. Life is a struggle right now but we are going ahead because I have a passion for it. I’d like to have a VIP club and source exclusive alcohol on request. Cigars would cost between £8 and £60 but could be £100 eventually. if popular.”

The former Bridal House at 551 Ecclesall Road could reopen as DA/MALT before summer.

Inspiration for the venture came from Mitchell’s Wine Merchants at Meadowhead which sells ‘quality wines, spirits, craft beer, Havana cigars and new world cigars’ and also hosts tasting evenings, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bridal House closed in January. Ecclesall Road continues to attract high end shops including a luxury watch store Gabrielli and Co. The city council’s licensing department is set to make a decision on March 28.