418 Store on Ecclesall Road is set to sell Dom Perignon and Ace of Spades champagne, Azul Tequila and high end liquor unavailable elsewhere in the city. Specialist Cuban cigars costing up to £100 will also be on sale, according to Masoud Ibrahimi, aged 28, who, with business partner, Amanuel Gebru, 32, is behind the plan. The unit is the former Bridal House at number 551, which closed in January.