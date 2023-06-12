News you can trust since 1887
Ecclesall Road: Sheffield City Council issues statement on plan for premium off-licence selling £800 champagne

Plans for a ‘premium’ off-licence selling £800 bottles of champagne and £100 cigars on a popular Sheffield street have been approved.
By David Walsh
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST

418 Store on Ecclesall Road is set to sell Dom Perignon and Ace of Spades champagne, Azul Tequila and high end liquor unavailable elsewhere in the city. Specialist Cuban cigars costing up to £100 will also be on sale, according to Masoud Ibrahimi, aged 28, who, with business partner, Amanuel Gebru, 32, is behind the plan. The unit is the former Bridal House at number 551, which closed in January.

Mr Ibrahimi runs Lounge 418 which opened on Ecclesall Road in the former Yankees restaurant in December 2021. The street continues to attract high end shops including a luxury watch store, Gabrielli and Co.

A spokeswoman for the city council’s licensing department said the initial application was rejected and restarted as the advertising process was not carried out in line with legislation. The second application has been granted.

418 Store is set to in the former Bridal House unit at 551 Ecclesall Road.418 Store is set to in the former Bridal House unit at 551 Ecclesall Road.
