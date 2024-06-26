Ecclesall Road: Major update in bid to reopen late night bar Kettle Black - formerly Menzels - in Sheffield
Matthew Barnsdale, of MJB Properties, was hired to market Kettle Black on Ecclesall Road - Menzels prior to 2016 - after it closed in March.
It led to six “good quality enquiries” about taking on the venue which was popular with a glamorous clientele for years - including as Menzels prior to 2016 - and boasts a champagne terrace, private whisky lounge and VIP mezzanine.
Now, one has emerged as a front runner and he is expecting to agree terms in coming days. And all being well the nightspot - which claims to be the only bar with a 2am licence on Ecclesall Road - could reopen later this summer, he added.
Mr Barnsdale said: “They are keen to get in and up and running.”
Menzels was opened by the late wine merchant Michael Menzel in 1994, but hit new heights after being sold to businessman Tony Dungworth.
