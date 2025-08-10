Following extensive refurbishments last year, a cafe run by a popular TV personality Dan Walker is continuing to impress customers.

Brook Coffee Rooms in Fulwood was a relatively well-kept secret for residents in Fulwood, Sheffield, but boomed to popularity last year when Channel 5 presenter and journalist Dan Walker announced he’d taken ownership of part of the business.

In August 2024, the former Strictly fan-favourite announced the cafe would be closed for a big renovation including new windows, doors and seating.

And in the year since, the now-famous cafe has continued to prove popular, with customers, who praise the ‘friendly staff’ and ‘relaxing’ atmosphere.

On TripAdvisor, one five star review wrote: “Nice coffee and good food at fair prices, cheerful, helpful staff and best of all dog friendly.

“Atmosphere is comfortable and relaxing, can eat indoors or outside.”

Another was similarly praising, but critiqued the accessibility of toilets, writing: “Lovely cafe smart interior and friendly staff,.

“Had two sandwich's both tasty - crispy bacon, fried egg, cheese and sweet chilli jam.

“One negative though no disabled toilet and the only toilet is downstairs.”

Generally, all reviews on the popular travel website remain positive, with the cafe earning a a 4.7 star rating overall.

Google reviews also continued to heap on the praise, with one person writing: “Really lovely cafe with fantastic staff and homemade cakes and pastries.”

Another added: “Fantastic cafe- had beautiful poached eggs on sourdough - excellent value and friendly service.”

In their four star review, another customer wrote: “I was interested to visit this cafe as I lived there 50 plus years ago.

“A friendly cafe with lovely coffee and staff, which we really enjoyed.

“We sat outside as it was a lovely day. Unfortunately the outside area could do with sprucing up a bit. Some nice plants in the tired planters and less weeds would really enhance the experience.”