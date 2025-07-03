Sheffield presenter Dan Walker has addressed his absence from 5 News and Classic FM.

Some viewers have asked the 48-year-old newsreader and presenter if he has called it quits at Channel 5 and the radio station because they have not seen him on their TV screens or heard him on the airwaves for a while.

Now, the former BBC Breakfast anchor has revealed the reason why he has been away from the cameras and microphone - and teased an exciting new project.

TV star Dan Walker at the cafe in Fulwood he co-owns. | NW

In an Instagram Reel, Dan said: "Hello! Now, I've been asked by quite a few people if I've left Channel 5 and why I've disappeared from Classic FM.

"The answer is two-fold. The first is, I'm on holiday with the family for a couple of weeks, and the second is that I'm filming a new series for Channel 5, which you'll be able to see, I think, in September - which I can't tell you too much about, but it's going to be great fun!

"So that's why I've not been on the telly."

Dan said he would be back on the radio on Monday, July 7, and back presenting 5 News “in a couple of weeks' time, once I've finished filming this series.”

He added: "There you go, that's the answer!"

Many of Dan's followers expressed relief.

In the post's comments section, one user wrote: "Thank goodness for that, my husband keeps asking what's happened to Dan on Channel 5 news.

"We are really missing you, but still watching the team on Channel 5 news."

A second said: "Looking forward to your return to the @classicfm breakfast show, it's not the same without you!"

A third jumped to his defence as to why the broadcaster needed to share the reason behind his absence.

They commented: "I'm not sure why you have to justify your absence at all. Everyone has holiday and Everyone is busy. Just keep doing what you do."