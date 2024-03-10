Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I'll be honest. I had high expectations for Brook Coffee Rooms when I arrived.

Since Dan Walker announced he'd taken an ownership stake in the cafe, we have seen plenty of reviews full of praise for the staff, ambience and the food. It would have been almost criminal for us not to do our journalistic due diligence and fact-check these reviews by doing our own.

In fact, this wasn't the first time Dan had mentioned Brook to me. He spoke with us on the first ever episode of the Sheffield Scoop Podcast and mentioned Brook as one of his favourite places to eat in the city - so, we know he'd been a fan for some time.

Brook Coffee Rooms on Brooklands Avenue in Fulwood, Sheffield.

I rocked up at about 1.15pm and already knew what I wanted to have. If you had seen Dan's social media announcements, you may have flicked through the pictures he shared as well and spotted a delicious looking bacon, egg and cheese sandwich - I certainly did.

It is called the "Bodega" and is on Brooks "special sarnies" board by the tills. Bacon, fried egg, melted cheese and chilli jam all inside a lovely soft r̶o̶l̶l̶ breadcake, sounds great right?

Well, I can exclusively reveal that it is, in fact, great. It was delicious.

The Bodega sandwich at Brook Coffee rooms - Bacon, Egg, Cheese and Chill Jam in a soft roll.

It certainly wasn't like picking up a plastic-wrapped breakfast roll from your favourite coffee chain and waiting for it to be warmed up in those weird microwave/toaster machines. This sandwich took a little bit of time to come out and that is because they do it properly.

It was a knife and fork job, which for some people may have been obvious, but the fried egg had a yolk that was ready to burst so picking it up and eating it with your hands was just going to create a mess - and I'm glad I made the call to use the cutlery provided.

The accompanying coffee was a Flat White. Now, it can be easy to overlook coffee when you're serving food as good as Brook is, but this was not a problem here.

It was a lovely rich coffee, full of flavour and, again, not burnt to heck like your favourite coffee chain.

I would also say it was worth the money. I'd be lying if I didn't raise an eyebrow as I paid £10.30 for a sandwich and a coffee, BUT, for all the reasons I have mentioned above, I'd say it was money well spent and I would do it again happily as and when I make another trip out to Fulwood.

It is certainly going on my list of recommended cafes in Sheffield (not that I have a list) and I certainly will be back.