An increasingly popular cafe in Sheffield, part-owned by TV presenter Dan Walker, has reopened after closing for a week-long refurbishment.

Brook Coffee Rooms in Fulwood was a relatively well-kept secret for residents in Fulwood, Sheffield, but it has boomed in popularity since Channel 5 presenter and journalist Dan Walker announced he’d taken ownership of part of the business.

Last week, the former Strictly fan-favourite announced the cafe would be closed for a big renovation including new windows, doors and seating.

It has reopened today (August 25) to welcome back guests for coffee, pastries and food - which The Star went to review shortly after Dan announced his involvement.

The Classic FM host announced the reopening on social media yesterday. He wrote: “Really looking forward to welcoming you all back to BROOK Coffee Rooms from tomorrow with new windows, doors and outside tables.

“Thank you to all the locals & regulars for the enthusiasm this week even though we kept having to say “sorry we are closed”. Hopefully see you soon.”

The business now has a very sleek, modern exterior with darker colours around the doors and windows, as well as on the signage.

Brook Coffee Rooms is one of the same businesses Dan claimed was one of his favourites when he appeared on The Sheffield Scoop Podcast, before he’d joined the ownership group.

In the discussion, Dan raved about the cafe’s sandwiches, adding it was one of his favourite spots for a breakfast, alongside the cafe at Grindleford Station in the Peak District.