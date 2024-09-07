Brook Coffee Rooms: Co-owner discusses cafe makeover, the Sheffield coffee scene and Dan Walker's involvement
The cafe was a little-known, hidden gem within the Fulwood community, but suddenly became one of the city’s most famous coffee shops - attracting visitors from across the country - when Dan became involved.
The Channel 5 TV star and Classic FM host joined the cafe’s ownership group led by his friend, Duncan Rougvie.
Co-owner Duncan spoke to The Star about the cafe’s recent makeover, carving a role in Sheffield’s flourishing coffee industry and working with Dan.
You can watch Duncan’s interview in the video at the top of this page.
September marks Food and Drink Month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.
