Brook Coffee Rooms in Fulwood, Sheffield, is co-owned by former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, who you might just catch there on one of your visits.

The cafe was a little-known, hidden gem within the Fulwood community, but suddenly became one of the city’s most famous coffee shops - attracting visitors from across the country - when Dan became involved.

The Channel 5 TV star and Classic FM host joined the cafe’s ownership group led by his friend, Duncan Rougvie.

Co-owner Duncan spoke to The Star about the cafe’s recent makeover, carving a role in Sheffield’s flourishing coffee industry and working with Dan.

You can watch Duncan’s interview in the video at the top of this page.