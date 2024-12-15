1 . No Name

No Name, in Crookes, Sheffield, specialises in modern British cooking, focusing on seasonal and local ingredients. It's been a big hit since opening in a former shop in 2017, and was recently praised by inspectors from The Good Food Guide. It has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 200 Google reviews. One fan called it the 'definition of a hidden gem', adding that the food is 'amazing on all levels'. But they warned you often have to book weeks, even months in advance. You can also bring your own alcohol, with a £3 corkage fee. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees