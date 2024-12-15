Being so spoilt for choice means it’s often easier to plump for the same place every time, whether it’s fine dining at the excellent JÖRO or Rafters, street food from one of the fantastic food halls, or your favourite local Italian.
But there are lots of hidden gems out there which you really need to try if you haven’t already.
With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of some of the city’s best independent restaurants which perhaps don’t always get the recognition they deserve, despite excellent reviews from those in the know.
We’ve left out some brilliant restaurants within Sheffield because we feel they’re already so well known.
How many of these places have you eaten at, is your favourite on the list and which other restaurants do you feel we should have included?
1. No Name
No Name, in Crookes, Sheffield, specialises in modern British cooking, focusing on seasonal and local ingredients. It's been a big hit since opening in a former shop in 2017, and was recently praised by inspectors from The Good Food Guide. It has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 200 Google reviews. One fan called it the 'definition of a hidden gem', adding that the food is 'amazing on all levels'. But they warned you often have to book weeks, even months in advance. You can also bring your own alcohol, with a £3 corkage fee. | National World Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. 5Tara
5Tara is tucked away behind Sheffield's iconic Park Hill flats, on Duke Street. The traditional Punjabi restaurant has garnered amazing reviews from those who have eaten there, but is still not as well known as some of the city's other Indian restaurants. It has a 4.8/5 rating from more than 300 reviews, with one customer writing: "If you like traditional Indian food then make sure you go here! Absolutely amazing food and so many flavours and spices." | Google Photo: Google
3. Lemongrass Thai Street Food
Lemongrass Thai Street Food, at the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is an amazing hidden gem. The crab meat curry is to die for, with an intensely rich flavour, beautifully fresh ingredients and the perfect balance of spices and heat. It has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 300 Google reviews, with one diner calling the food there 'absolutely gorgeous'. | National World Photo: National World
4. Native
Native, on Gibraltar Street, is probably Sheffield's best seafood restaurant and one of the finest in the UK. The fish is incredibly fresh and perfectly cooked, with the inventive but not overly fussy menu changing daily. It has a 4.7/5 rating from more than 200 Google reviews, with one person calling it a 'hidden gem that should be much bigger on the Sheffield food scene'. | National World Photo: National World
