A critically acclaimed restaurant has opened its new venue in the Sheffield countryside to rave reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JÖRO’s new larger home at a historic old paper mill near Oughtibridge, beside the River Don, welcomed its first diners on Wednesday, December 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelin-starred chefs and food critics are among those who have already praised the spectacular new venue on the edge of the Peak District.

Inside the acclaimed JÖRO restaurant's new Oughtibridge Mill venue in the Sheffield countryside. Photo: JÖRO | JÖRO

The double Michelin-starred chef Gareth Ward called it ‘stunning’, adding ‘huge congratulations and very well done’.

Paulo Airudo, whose Amelia restaurant in San Sebastian, Spain, also has two stars, applauded the unveiling on social media too, as did the food critic William Sitwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the lucky first diners wrote: “The food and the set up is all totally incredible. Loved the way the tables all face the kitchen like the theatre. So special to have been there opening week. Top job by all the team.”

Michelin recommended restaurant loved by critics

Husband-and-wife duo Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-French opened JÖRO at the Krynkl shipping container complex on Shalesmoor, on the edge of Sheffield’s trendy Kelham Island neighbourhood, in 2016.

It has enjoyed huge success since then, with William Sitwell calling it ‘one of the most intoxicatingly pleasurable eating houses that I've ever encountered’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it is yet to receive a Michelin star, it is recommended in the Michelin Guide and boasts three AA Rosettes, awarded only to the most ‘outstanding’ restaurants.

JÖRO's new flagship restaurant at an old paper mill near Oughtibridge, Sheffield, officially opened on December 4. Photo: JÖRO | JÖRO

The new Oughtibridge Mill site, off Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, replaces the Krynkl venue as JÖRO’s flagship restaurant.

Luke and Stacey have said it will ‘remain true’ to JÖRO’s identity, combining the best of local produce such as Barnsley lamb with Nordic and Japanese-inspired flavours and techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Declaring it open, Luke said he, Stacey and the rest of the team ‘have created something truly special and can’t wait for you all to come and share it with us in somewhere we can finally say with from the bottom of our hearts we are proud to call the home of JÖRO.”

He added: “We’d like to take this moment to show love and respect to everyone that has been a part of this unbelievable journey so far.”

Old home to become street food venue

The Shalesmoor site will be the new home for JÖRO’s street food concept, Konjö, serving more affordable Asian-inspired dishes, which began life at the nearby Cutlery Works food hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing boutique accommodation at the Shalesmoor site, House of JÖRO, will remain open for guests wishing to experience more of what Sheffield city centre and Kelham Island have to offer.

JÖRO's new Oughtibridge Mill site in Sheffield, where the flagship restaurant is now open, will also include guest apartments, a terrace kitchen and a shop. Photo: JÖRO | JÖRO

As well as the flagship restaurant, JÖRO’s new Oughtibridge Mill home, which is part of a large new housing development, will include guest apartments with views of the surrounding countryside; a BBQ terrace kitchen; and a shop selling some of the produce used by chefs at JÖRO, alongside everyday ingredients.

While the restaurant there has opened, the other facilities are not set to officially open until the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite JÖRO’s move away from Sheffield city centre, Luke and Stacey have said it is still only a 10-minute drive away from the original site and is also accessible by public transport.

They have also spoken about how the extra space will ‘allow us to really showcase hospitality at its best’.