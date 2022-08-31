Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield has an array of fantastic restaurants where you can get a nice, juicy steak - but which are the best?

Using Tripadvisor reviews for guidance, we’ve put together this list of the best steakhouses in Sheffield.

We’re only looking at places that market themselves as steakhouses - just because a restaurant sells steak on the menu, that doesn’t mean they’re eligible for the list.

Furthermore, we won’t be including anywhere with a Tripadvisor rating that is lower than 4/5.

Without any further ado, let’s get into it!

The five best steakhouses in Sheffield

Miller & Carter Centertainment

Rating: 4.5/5

Broughton Lane Valley Centertainment, Sheffield, S9 2EP.

One reviewer said: “We had a fab meal here. Our server, Jade, was so lovely and the food was all really well cooked and portion sizes were spot on. The perfect combination. Would definitely return and recommend.”

La Vaca

Rating: 4.5/5

Glossop Road Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2QE.

One reviewer said: “But honestly if you like steak then please, please try La Vaca! The creamed spinach is too die for as well! Staff are friendly and the wine is fab! Can’t wait to visit again soon!”

Butcher & Catch

Rating: 4.5/5

199-203 Whitham Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2SP.

One reviewer said: “Went to the Butcher and Catch for the first time tonight. The food was amazing. The service was good and the atmosphere was relaxed.”

Plesters Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

631-633 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4HT.

One reviewer said: “A great restaurant with gorgeous food and very good service. Nice and clean. Will definitely be back.”

Solita Sheffield

Rating: 4.5/5

West One, Broomhall, Sheffield, S1 4JB.