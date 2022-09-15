The magical Christmas Market returns to Sheffield for another year of festivities in 2022.

It is something that is held every year in Sheffield and never disappoints. Even in 2020, under the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market stood firm (though in a limited capacity).

In 2021, it returned in all its glory - and 2022 is set to look very similar.

There are many announcements regarding the market yet to come - we will keep you updated as they are made public.

When will the Sheffield Christmas Market open in 2022?

The Christmas Market in Sheffield is set to open on November 12.

Opening times have yet to be announced however, last year, the Sheffield Christmas Market was open from 10am - 6pm from Sunday to Thursday and 10am - 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Where will the Christmas Market be held?

Sheffield’s Christmas Market, as always, will be split between Fargate, the Town Square and Peace Gardens.

All are localised within the City Centre - if you’d like to visit, each location is no more than a ten minute walk from Sheffield Train Station.

What will be on sale?

Sheffield’s Christmas Market will play host to over 50 different market stalls, selling a wide variety of trinkets and food items.

Santa’s Grotto will also be open for all the good little boys and girls out there, although the exact times Santa will be visiting Sheffield are yet to be specified.

The classic German grills will also be present, a staple of Sheffield’s Christmas Market, selling bratwurst, frankfurters and much more.

Will it be cash-only?

There is no indication as to whether Sheffield’s Christmas Markets will be taking card payments or not.