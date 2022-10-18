While the weather’s getting colder, why not warm yourself up with some of Sheffield’s best Mexican food? From burritos to chimichangas, Sheffield has it all.

We’ll only be looking at restaurants and takeaways that have a rating of 4/5 or above on Tripadvisor for this list. Furthermore, we won’t be including anywhere that has fewer than ten reviews on the site.

From El Toro in Broomhill to Dos Amigos in Woodseats, Sheffield has a vast array of top quality Mexican eateries. So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself to some delectable Mexican cuisine today!

The five best places to get Mexican food in Sheffield, according to Tripadvisor

Dos Amigos

Rating: 5/5

96-98 The Dale, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0PS.

One reviewer said: “Great service, lovely food. Will definitely be going back. The staff were friendly too. Was recommended by a friend, glad we went.”

El Paso

Rating: 4.5/5

10 Cumberland Street, Sheffield, S1 4PT.

One reviewer said: “Tasty food, lovely atmosphere & friendly and helpful staff. A really great place! Definitely would recommend it to anyone looking for a Mexican in Sheffield.”

El Toro

Rating: 4.5/5

129 Newbould Lane, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2PL.

One reviewer said: “We were new to this part of Sheffield and we took pot luck. We got it right! The food was well presented and tasty. The service was welcoming. Overall I would recommend the restaurant.”

Burritos Y Mas

Rating: 5/5

F1, Orchard Square, Sheffield, S1 2FB.

One reviewer said: “That first bite of the burrito, like wow, I was transcending to a land of all of the ultimate tastes! The ratio of each condiment was perfect, the bread wasn’t soggy and honestly it has to be the best and most rewarding burrito I have ever eaten.”

Amigos Mexican Kitchen

Rating: 4/5

224-230 London Road, Sheffield, S2 4LW.

