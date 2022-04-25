With the general cost of living on the rise, as well as inflation, food bank usage is on the rise in the UK.
If you like to make a donation, or use one of Sheffield’s food banks, here’s where you can go.
If we missed any out, please be sure to let us know.
How do food banks work?
Food banks are community organisations that can help if you can’t afford the food you need. You’ll usually need to get a referral to a food bank before you can use it.
A good place to ask for a referral is your nearest Citizens Advice bureau – but failing that, your local council should be able to point you in the right direction.