A rise in the cost of living has seen food banks being used prevalently across the UK.

Sheffield food banks: Where can I donate food and drinks during the cost of living crisis and how to get support

Here’s a list of food banks that are open in Sheffield.

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 25th April 2022, 3:38 pm

With the general cost of living on the rise, as well as inflation, food bank usage is on the rise in the UK.

If you like to make a donation, or use one of Sheffield’s food banks, here’s where you can go.

If we missed any out, please be sure to let us know.

How do food banks work?

Food banks are community organisations that can help if you can’t afford the food you need. You’ll usually need to get a referral to a food bank before you can use it.

A good place to ask for a referral is your nearest Citizens Advice bureau – but failing that, your local council should be able to point you in the right direction.

1. S6 Foodbank

S6 Foodbank, Gilpin Street, Sheffield, S6 3BL

2. Burngreave Foodbank

Burngreave Foodbank, 177 Spital Hill, Sheffield, S4 7LF.

3. Gleadless Valley Methodist Church

Gleadless Valley Methodist Church, Blackstock Road, Sheffield, S14 1FT.

4. Nether Edge & Sharrow Foodbank

Nether Edge & Sharrow Foodbank, Abbeydale Picture House, 387 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FS.

