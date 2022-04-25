With the general cost of living on the rise, as well as inflation, food bank usage is on the rise in the UK.

If you like to make a donation, or use one of Sheffield’s food banks, here’s where you can go.

If we missed any out, please be sure to let us know.

How do food banks work?

Food banks are community organisations that can help if you can’t afford the food you need. You’ll usually need to get a referral to a food bank before you can use it.

A good place to ask for a referral is your nearest Citizens Advice bureau – but failing that, your local council should be able to point you in the right direction.

1. S6 Foodbank S6 Foodbank, Gilpin Street, Sheffield, S6 3BL Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Burngreave Foodbank Burngreave Foodbank, 177 Spital Hill, Sheffield, S4 7LF. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Gleadless Valley Methodist Church Gleadless Valley Methodist Church, Blackstock Road, Sheffield, S14 1FT. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Nether Edge & Sharrow Foodbank Nether Edge & Sharrow Foodbank, Abbeydale Picture House, 387 Abbeydale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1FS. Photo: - Photo Sales