The housing estate near Sheffield that was once a battleground between striking miners and police officers

Orgreave opencast site 1990

Orgreave near Sheffield has seen major redevelopments over the years and was once home to an opencast mine.

The first shaft of Orgreave Colliery was sunk in 1851, and In the 20th century, the Orgreave Coking Plant was established.

In 1981, it was eventually closed by The National Coal Board.

The Waverley housing estate.

Then, In 1995, British Coal Opencast gained permission to restore the site and make the land fit for rebuilding.

In 1984 a violent confrontation between pickets and officers from South Yorkshire Police started at the coking plant in Orgreave – this was known as the Battle of Orgreave.

On 30 November 2005, the last coal was removed from the Orgreave site, bringing an end to an era that began hundreds of years before.

The Advanced Manufacturing Park was developed in the area partly on land reclaimed from the mine.